Sava Infond d.o.o. Has $419,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Sava Infond d.o.o. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

