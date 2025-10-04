AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $94.71 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226,067 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $94,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $134.79 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

