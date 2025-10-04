NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $81,101,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,650,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 242,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 171,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 132,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 9.2%

BATS:IYJ opened at $147.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.37. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $111.51 and a 12-month high of $147.27.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.