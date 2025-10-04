SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF $XHE Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,376 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1,566.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 25,314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of XHE stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.98 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.00.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

