Cromwell Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Cromwell Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. RK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $761.00 price target (up from $754.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $600.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $567.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,024.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

