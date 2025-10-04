Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 260 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $190.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.63. The stock has a market cap of $410.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

