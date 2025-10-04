Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Invests $217,000 in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 118,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,400,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 66.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1%

CTAS stock opened at $202.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.99. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

