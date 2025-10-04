Impact Investors Inc Purchases 6,859 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Impact Investors Inc increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 582.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 572.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 176.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DV shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV opened at $11.30 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $189.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. DoubleVerify has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $92,747.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $53,207.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 96,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,949.99. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

