Apexium Financial LP Buys 5,824 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $245.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.01 and its 200-day moving average is $214.88. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $248.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

