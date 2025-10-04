4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $456,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJR

4Thought Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJR. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Tassel Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.
Shares of BSJR opened at $22.74 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58.
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
