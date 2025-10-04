Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,021 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.04. The company has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

