AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 130.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,450 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $48,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 84.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $214.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.97. The firm has a market cap of $137.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.