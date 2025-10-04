Apexium Financial LP Sells 1,384 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Apexium Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,929,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after buying an additional 534,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 848,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,278,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 487,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,953,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 298.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,649,000 after buying an additional 214,181 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 64,812 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN stock opened at $104.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.25. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.58 and a fifty-two week high of $105.65. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

