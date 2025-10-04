Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP cut its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 14.5%

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $119.07 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $112.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

