Apexium Financial LP Has $15.13 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Apexium Financial LP reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

