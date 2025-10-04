Ameriflex Group Inc. Has $240,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Ameriflex Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.9% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.4% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.32 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.85. The company has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Get Our Latest Report on TXN

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.