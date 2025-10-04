LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,461 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,449,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,037,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,893,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,149 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,586,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,654,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 35,428,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,976,000 after acquiring an additional 449,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.