Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by 111 Capital

111 Capital grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 160.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.7% of 111 Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 111 Capital’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,456 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,445. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $187.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $191.85.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

