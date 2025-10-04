NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Welltower by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,562 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Welltower by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,467,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,164,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,935,000 after purchasing an additional 532,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,956,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,820,000 after purchasing an additional 877,856 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.05 and a 200-day moving average of $156.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.34 and a twelve month high of $180.40.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s payout ratio is 167.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

