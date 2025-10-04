111 Capital Buys 3,170 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

111 Capital raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 371.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. 111 Capital’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,021,000 after acquiring an additional 688,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,453,000 after acquiring an additional 366,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,871,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 813,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,231,000 after acquiring an additional 79,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 545,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,734 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $556.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.83. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $562.11.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.20.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

