NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,354,000 after purchasing an additional 279,859 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,027,000 after purchasing an additional 125,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,992,000 after purchasing an additional 147,169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

