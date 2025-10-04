Global X MLP ETF $MLPA Stock Holdings Lowered by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,392,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3,801.3% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 225,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 219,336 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $6,684,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 885,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,119,000 after purchasing an additional 121,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 494.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 108,496 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $48.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

