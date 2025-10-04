Impact Investors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Impact Investors Inc decreased its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unified Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

VMC opened at $305.13 on Friday. Vulcan Materials Company has a twelve month low of $215.08 and a twelve month high of $309.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

