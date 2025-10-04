McGuire Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.83. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $189.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

