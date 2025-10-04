Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,211 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.7% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

