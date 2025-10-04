Brookmont Capital Management Has $1.61 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,369,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,388 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.47.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE JNJ opened at $188.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $189.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.18 and its 200-day moving average is $162.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

