111 Capital Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

111 Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 62.9% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $81.15.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

