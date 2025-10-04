Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Trims Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF $EMB

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,478 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 140.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average is $91.78. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $95.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.3925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

