Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF $HEFA

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.9% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HEFA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 171,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 58,695 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 5.6%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.