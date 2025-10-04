Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Stock Holdings Boosted by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $12,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,210,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,139,000 after buying an additional 368,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,950,000 after buying an additional 421,792 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,597,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,288,000 after buying an additional 68,935 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,262,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,791,000 after buying an additional 410,340 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $248.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.94. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

