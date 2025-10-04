Ford Motor Company $F Shares Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,307 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on F. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The business had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.