111 Capital Purchases Shares of 47,321 Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

111 Capital purchased a new stake in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 52.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 245,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 84,332 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 93.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 69.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 73,122 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $46.83 on Friday. Qiagen N.V. has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Qiagen had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $533.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qiagen has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qiagen

About Qiagen

(Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.