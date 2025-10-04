Analyzing EOM Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:IMUC) & Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) and EOM Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Corcept Therapeutics and EOM Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57 EOM Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $135.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.43%. Given Corcept Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Corcept Therapeutics is more favorable than EOM Pharmaceutical.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOM Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

93.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of EOM Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and EOM Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics 18.51% 20.10% 16.20% EOM Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and EOM Pharmaceutical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics $716.08 million 12.97 $141.21 million $1.13 78.01 EOM Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$1.89 million N/A N/A

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than EOM Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats EOM Pharmaceutical on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cushing's syndrome; treatment for adrenal cancer and cortisol excess which is in phase 1b clinical trial; treatment for prostate cancer which is in phase II clinical trial; and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial to treat platinum-resistant ovarian tumors. In addition, it develops dazucorilant, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; miricorilant, which is in phase IIb trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and treatment for antipsychotic induced weight gain that is in phase I trial. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About EOM Pharmaceutical

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis. The company also develops EOM 147, an investigational, broad-spectrum aminosterol with an intracellular mechanism for the treatment of chronic and debilitating retinal diseases. Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Montvale, New Jersey.

