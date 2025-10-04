60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) vs. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Head to Head Review

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals -976.86% N/A -133.88% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 23.31% 20.06% 13.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals $300,000.00 19.41 -$7.95 million ($50.41) -0.03 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $235.13 million 6.35 $5.75 million $0.43 26.40

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals 1 1 1 0 2.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.27%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.54%. Given 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals beats 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

