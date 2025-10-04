Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $26.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.6% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 175,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 42,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,670,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 212,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 126,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $95.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $95.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

