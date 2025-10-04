Andina Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.0% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $121.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.87.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

