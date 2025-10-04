Analyzing American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and ON (NYSE:ONON)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) and ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Eagle Outfitters and ON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Eagle Outfitters 3 10 1 0 1.86 ON 2 1 19 1 2.83

American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus target price of $14.72, suggesting a potential downside of 12.98%. ON has a consensus target price of $64.20, suggesting a potential upside of 52.45%. Given ON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ON is more favorable than American Eagle Outfitters.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

97.3% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of ON shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of ON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

American Eagle Outfitters has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Eagle Outfitters and ON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Eagle Outfitters 3.74% 13.67% 5.80% ON 4.45% 8.75% 5.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Eagle Outfitters and ON”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Eagle Outfitters $5.33 billion 0.54 $329.38 million $1.04 16.27 ON $2.63 billion 10.07 $275.23 million $0.45 93.58

American Eagle Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than ON. American Eagle Outfitters is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ON beats American Eagle Outfitters on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands. It also offers menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand; and fashion clothing and accessories under the Unsubscribed brand. The company sells its products through own and licensed retail stores; concession-based shops-within-shops; and digital channels, such as www.ae.com, www.aerie.com, www.toddsnyder.com, and www.unsubscribed.com. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores. The company was founded by David Allemann, Olivier Bernhard, and Caspar Coppetti in January 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.