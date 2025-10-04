Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Has $30.50 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 14.7% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,317,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,558,000 after purchasing an additional 192,047 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $846,000. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 91,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,040,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,625,000 after purchasing an additional 56,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

