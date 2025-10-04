Promising Mining Stocks To Follow Now – October 1st

Lithium Americas, IREN, Caterpillar, Newmont, and Cipher Mining are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are equity shares of companies engaged in the exploration, development, extraction and processing of natural resources such as gold, silver, copper, iron ore and coal. By owning these shares, investors gain exposure to commodity price fluctuations as well as the operational, regulatory and geopolitical risks inherent in the mining industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

