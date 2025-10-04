Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,249 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 182,500.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 132.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $998,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:SLB opened at $34.26 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

