Impact Investors Inc Buys New Holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF $ETHO

Impact Investors Inc bought a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC grew its position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $800,000.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ETHO opened at $64.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.10.

About Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

