Impact Investors Inc Purchases 4,027 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL

Impact Investors Inc raised its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Vital Farms comprises approximately 0.8% of Impact Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 2,059.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vital Farms by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Vital Farms by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,700 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $790,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 685,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,450,920.32. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 4,796 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $244,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,765.40. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 404,401 shares of company stock worth $20,512,230. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VITL shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 price target on Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.92. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 7.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

