Comparing Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) and Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO)

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) and Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Massimo Group has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Smith & Wesson Brands and Massimo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Wesson Brands 1 2 1 0 2.00 Massimo Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.09%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than Massimo Group.

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Massimo Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Wesson Brands $471.40 million 0.93 $13.43 million $0.24 41.29 Massimo Group $111.21 million 1.09 $1.76 million ($0.12) -24.17

Smith & Wesson Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Massimo Group. Massimo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Wesson Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.0% of Massimo Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Massimo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Wesson Brands 2.34% 3.10% 2.00% Massimo Group -6.11% -23.03% -9.51%

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats Massimo Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Wesson Brands



Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Maryville, TN.

About Massimo Group



Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

