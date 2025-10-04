Impact Investors Inc Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Impact Investors Inc reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.1% of Impact Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $292.42 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $296.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

