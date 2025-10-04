B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.9% during the second quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.8% during the second quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 66,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average of $109.56. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.