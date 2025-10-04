Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 278,481 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 100.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,481 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $42,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 17.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.58. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Saturday, September 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at $40,090,543.36. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Articles

