American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $37,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 104.0% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $330.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.24. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.