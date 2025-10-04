Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGIB

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,022,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,720,000 after buying an additional 285,912 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,290,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,772,000 after buying an additional 172,547 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 765.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 77,811 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 72,805 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $54.06 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

