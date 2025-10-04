LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 17,550 Shares of Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bilibili by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 43.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Bilibili by 314.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 38,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.29 and a beta of 0.93. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

