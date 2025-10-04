4Thought Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJP

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 285,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 200,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 34,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $23.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

